The union commerce minister Piyush Goyal Monday formally unveiled a ‘Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS)’ to hand hold and financially support early-stage start-ups across 300 incubation centres, almost three months after it announced the plan.

According to the Commerce Ministry the fund is “expected to benefit" around 3600 start-ups and claimed that it will boost the start-up ecosystem, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It said the Fund aims to provide financial assistance to start-ups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials and market entry. Rs. 945 crore has been allocated for it.

Goyal said SISFS will “secure seed funding, inspire innovation, support transformative ideas, Facilitate implementation, and Start startup revolution."

He said that this scheme will create a robust startup ecosystem, particularly in non-metros, “which are often deprived of adequate funding". The minister said that he would like to encourage innovators from rural areas to come forward and benefit from this scheme.

Grants of upto ₹50 million shall be provided to the eligible incubators selected by the EAC. The selected incubators shall be offered grants of up to ₹2 million for validation of proof of concept, or prototype development, or product trials. Furthermore, investments of up to ₹5 million shall be provided to the startups for market entry, commercialization, or scaling up through convertible debentures or debt-linked instruments.

Goyal said that this scheme is being launched within three months of its announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underlined that though the “times are tough, but our resolve is strong, and never before has it become more important for us to empower our start-ups".

In January, at the Startup India’s international summit, ‘Prarambh’, PM Modi had said his government is trying to “create a startup system, which is based on the mantra 'of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,".

There are over 41,000 startups in the country and 44% of these ventures are officially recognised. Over 5700 startups in information technology (IT), around 3600 startups in healthcare and over 1700 agriculture-related startups, PM had said in Jan. “These startups are changing the demographic character of business. India today is one of the biggest nations in the start-up ecosystem," PM Modi had said.

Despite the pandemic-led disruption, 11 startups turned unicorns in 2020, with over 30 startups in India today valued at over $1 billion, Modi said, comparing it to just four unicorns in 2014.

Goyal on Monday said that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been working as a facilitator, “with Open door, Open Arms and Open Mind, encouraging largescale youth participation in the innovative activities".

The ministry said the scheme will allow incubators to apply for funds under through an online platform and an experts’ advisory committee (EAC) has been created by DPIIT to execute and monitor the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

