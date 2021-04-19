Govt rolls out Rs945 crore Seed Fund scheme to support early-stage startups

Grants of upto ₹50 million shall be provided to the eligible incubators selected by the EAC. The selected incubators shall be offered grants of up to ₹2 million for validation of proof of concept, or prototype development, or product trials. Furthermore, investments of up to ₹5 million shall be provided to the startups for market entry, commercialization, or scaling up through convertible debentures or debt-linked instruments.