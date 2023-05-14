Govt to oversee progress of startups funded by it1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 06:45 PM IST
A government mechanism will closely follow the growth of startups, see how to sustain them so that they do not lose out
NEW DELHI : Science and technology minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the government has proposed the setting up of a mechanism to oversee the nurturing and progress of startups as their numbers have risen to more than a lakh.
