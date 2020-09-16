Govt to reward startups for building AI solution for health, education, mobility

NEW DELHI: The government has been taking the crowdsourcing route to support and encourage small new age firms to innovate, grow and take lead in the global space.

The Centre has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Challenge, inviting startups to develop and innovate solutions to address challenges across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart mobility, transportation and natural language processing.

The top 15 startups will be given an opportunity to showcase their solution at a virtual global summit on AI-- RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment) 2020-- organized by the union government in October. The winner will receive ₹20 lakh as prize money. Besides, the government will also adopt suitable solutions, wherever applicable.

The development assumes significance as the government in the last few months has launched challenges such as Atma Nirbhar app innovation challenge to promote existing apps and develop new ones and 'Chunauti- next generation startup challenge' to further boost startups and software products.

The larger idea of the government is also to make these startups self reliant at a time when India has banned more than 118 Chinese apps citing security concerns. Similarly, following privacy concerns over Zoom, in April, the union government announced an innovation challenge to develop a made in India video conferencing solution.

“Such challenge generates a lot of interest from the VC (Venture Capital) community and angel investors. It helps the smaller apps to get noticed as well as increase their user base. Some of these apps got massive traction after the some (Chinese) apps were banned," Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National e-Governance Division (NeGD) told Mint.

“Challenges like these are now common in many countries and is being widely used by various governments to solve problems by roping in young innovators. This AI challenge is a bit different as usually these challenges try to solve a particular problem. Still, this is a welcome step and will encourage start-ups to share their solution," DD Mishra, senior director analyst at Gartner said, adding that crowd sourcing solutions is going to be the next big thing in India.

“We will see more such attempts to piggyback on a great solution and idea and use them to solve particular problems at low cost," he said.

The US government has set an example on how crowd sourcing can be used to solve complex problems using emerging technology, be it the state’s department of defence’s 2019 AI challenge to automate post disaster damage assessment using computer vision algorithm or crowd sourcing attempts by the White House earlier this year for development of new AI solutions to help researchers answer important question about covid-19.

The AI Solution challenge can be big boost for cash strapped start-ups and can pave the way for future investments into them. Nonetheless, any successful application of AI will require access to good quality data and many startups don’t have access to them.

“Limitations of data will always be there due to privacy and copyright issues. Government should frame rules on data keeping startups in mind as they are one of the key stakeholders of growth. The larger technology companies also need to incubate start-ups more," said Mishra.





