Govt will be facilitator for startups, not regulator: Piyush Goyal1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 08:04 PM IST
India provides an unique opportunity to the world of startups and it has the advantage of skilled talent, affordability, growing startup culture, and aspirational population, Goyal said
The government will always act as a facilitator to strengthen the startup ecosystem and not act as a regulator, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
