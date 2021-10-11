Graphy acquires edtech startup Spayee for $25 million

“The creator economy is booming and at Graphy, we are constantly on the lookout for avenues that will help creators grow and achieve their full potential. We share a common ethos with Spayee, recognising the need for an affordable, secured and scalable medium for content creators to build an online education business. And Spayee has built a winning proposition for creators," said Sumit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer, Graphy.