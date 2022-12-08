‘Great time to create long term portfolio’

I believe that private equity funding will increase—there is a fair amount of liquidity which is sitting in PE funds who have raised capital and will be looking to deploy for the medium to long term. An environment like the present is a great time for portfolio construction, especially for PE firms who have access to capital with horizon. This will be in contrast to late-stage VCs who will need to understand the new normal in terms of valuations and realign portfolios to factor in markdowns in existing portfolios before figuring out appetite to invest. VCs were much more active in the last 18-24 months, but I see PE being more aggressive now. Sustainable and cash flow generating businesses will be at a premium and will set a new benchmark on underwriting deals. We will witness more discerning investing with a lot more diligence on companies.

