Green startups stumble, accelerating selloff of risky stocks

At Electric Last Mile Solutions, Chief Executive James Taylor and Executive Chairman Jason Luo resigned after an investigation concluded both men purchased equity in the company at below market value around the company’s December 2020 SPAC merger. The company also said its financial statements might be inaccurate and would be restated. A company spokesman and Mr. Luo declined to comment on the allegations. Mr. Taylor didn’t respond to requests for comment. Shares fell more than 50% for the week to $2.28.