Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems announced the inauguration of their Larger manufacturing plant today. Constructed on a one-acre plot located in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate this facility of Grinntech will have the capacity to produce 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries suitable for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, farm tractors and light vehicles. In October 2020, Grinntech had executed a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu involving an investment of Rs. 100 Crores.

“Our state-of-the-art plant is a modern facility that will leverage the infrastructural and supply chain advantages of our strategic location. We have installed an optimal level of automation and have deployed contemporary quality control principles keeping in mind the quality expectations of our customers and our own productivity and safety targets." said Puneet Jain, Co-Founder of Grinntech.

In addition to a wide range of batteries, the facility will also manufacture Grinntech’s proprietary and award-winning Battery Management Systems to address the anticipated growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India. The new site is equipped with state-of-the-art features and maintains high standards for quality and safety.

“We have had a growing number of enquiries and are engaged in a number of projects across our target segments from start-ups, established OEMs and also overseas customers. This new facility which also include a modern R&D wing, which will help us address the growing demands more rapidly". Nikhilesh Mishra, Co-Founder of Grinntech.

Dr. V. Sumantran (former Vice-Chairman of Ashok Leyland) and Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan (Co-Founder and former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant) Directors of Grinntech joined the Management and staff in the Pooja to mark the momentous occasion. They re-emphasised the pioneering role that Grinntech is playing in the rapidly evolving EV Industry.

