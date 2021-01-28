Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems announced the inauguration of their Larger manufacturing plant today. Constructed on a one-acre plot located in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate this facility of Grinntech will have the capacity to produce 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries suitable for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, farm tractors and light vehicles. In October 2020, Grinntech had executed a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu involving an investment of Rs. 100 Crores.

Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems announced the inauguration of their Larger manufacturing plant today. Constructed on a one-acre plot located in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate this facility of Grinntech will have the capacity to produce 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries suitable for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, farm tractors and light vehicles. In October 2020, Grinntech had executed a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu involving an investment of Rs. 100 Crores.

In addition to a wide range of batteries, the facility will also manufacture Grinntech’s proprietary and award-winning Battery Management Systems to address the anticipated growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India. The new site is equipped with state-of-the-art features and maintains high standards for quality and safety.

“We have had a growing number of enquiries and are engaged in a number of projects across our target segments from start-ups, established OEMs and also overseas customers. This new facility which also include a modern R&D wing, which will help us address the growing demands more rapidly". Nikhilesh Mishra, Co-Founder of Grinntech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. V. Sumantran (former Vice-Chairman of Ashok Leyland) and Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan (Co-Founder and former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant) Directors of Grinntech joined the Management and staff in the Pooja to mark the momentous occasion. They re-emphasised the pioneering role that Grinntech is playing in the rapidly evolving EV Industry.