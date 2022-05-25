“My suggestion would be that everybody should allocate some part of their investment portfolio to alternative investments whatever they are comfortable with, whatever their risk appetite is but before you can run you must walk." said Anupam Mittal, founder, People Group and Angel Investor during the launch of this feature. “There is an incredible future in Indian entrepreneurship, and I think angel investing is one way to participate in that. And that’s what I do, I do no public investing, I do 100% of my investing in early stage companies, yes I know its high risk but I am not recommending that for everyone."