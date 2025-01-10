Companies
Growing health concerns force startup boards, investors to press for work-life balance
Sneha Shah , Devina Sengupta 6 min read 10 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- The wake-up call seems to have prompted the industry to address the issue, with several board members and investors pushing for a more balanced work life.
Mumbai: Amit Banerji, founder of Table Space, died of cardiac arrest at his Bengaluru residence last week. Banerji, who was busy steering his company towards an initial public offer (IPO), became the second startup founder to be claimed by intense pressure and the lack of work-life balance in the industry within a month. The rude wake-up call seems to have prompted the industry to address the issue, with several board members and investors pushing for a more balanced work life.
