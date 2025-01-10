Unwind for health

For Jaydeep Barman, the co-founder and CEO of Rebel Foods, unwinding is a daily necessity. Apart from his ritual run each morning, Barman goes mountaineering once a year to reset and rewind. “I have made it a point that every year I would go away for 15 to 20 days and be in the mountains. And that has been a game changer for me. It's meditative, it's physical work, and what happens is because I must go for a climb or a trek once a year, I am practising throughout the year. So, six days a week, I'm running in the morning and doing some strength exercise, etc.," he said adding that it has brought a certain amount of calmness in his life, like the morning run.