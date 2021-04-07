Groww becomes latest entrant to unicorn club post backing from Tiger Global

“We started Groww almost five years back to make investing accessible and transparent to everyone in India. We have made good progress, but it feels we have just got started. Only around 25 million people in India are investing in stocks or mutual funds. We will continue working to change this. The new capital will help us invest in new products, acquire talent and continue building our financial education platforms," said Lalit Keshre, chief executive and co-founder, Groww.