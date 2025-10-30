MUMBAI : Online stockbroking platform Groww’s public debut next month could hand its early backers some of the most lucrative venture exits in Indian fintech, according to a Mint analysis. The Bengaluru-based firm, now India’s largest online broker by active retail users, is set to launch a ₹6,632-crore initial public offering that values it at about $7 billion ( ₹62,000 crore).

With regulators tightening rules around derivatives trading and new investor sign ups slowing, Groww’s IPO comes at a sensitive time and will determine whether it can ride India’s growing interest in financial markets. Broadly, several fintechs including Razorpay, PhonePe, Moneyview, Fibe and Turtlemint are in various stages of preparing for a public listing.

Groww has set a price band of ₹95-100 per share (face value ₹2), broadly in line with the valuation it commanded during its Series F round led by Singapore’s GIC in July. The issue, open for subscription from 4-7 November, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of up to 557.23 million shares by existing investors. Kotak Investment Banking, JP Morgan, Citi, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal are the lead bookrunners.

The IPO will see a clutch of marquee global investors — Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity Fund, Tiger Global, Alkeon Capital, Propel Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital Global and Kauffman Fellows Fund — partially offload their stakes.

These early investors stand to make multi-fold returns. Peak XV, which acquired shares at an average ₹1.91, is set for a 49.7x gain at the lower end of the price band. Others such as YC ( ₹3.45), Ribbit ( ₹2.30), GW-E Ribbit Opportunity ( ₹37.87), Tiger Global ( ₹21.97), Alkeon ( ₹37.83), Propel Venture ( ₹5.39), Sequoia Capital ( ₹37.94) and Kauffman ( ₹0.51) will earn between 2.5x and 186x returns, Mint’s calculations show.

At ₹62,000 crore valuation, Groww would trade at roughly 15 times its FY25 earnings. In comparison, Angel One’s current market cap is a little over four times its FY25 earnings.

From discount broking to market dominance

The returns underscore how Groww’s early bet on India’s retail investing boom has paid off.

Groww plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards expanding its cloud infrastructure, brand building, and performance marketing, as well as exploring inorganic growth avenues. It will also infuse funds into its subsidiaries — Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt. Ltd and Groww Invest Tech Pvt. Ltd — to support its margin trading facility business.

Earlier this month, Groww completed its acquisition of Bengaluru-based wealth-tech startup Fisdom to strengthen its wealth management arm, which the company expects to be a key revenue driver going forward. This follows its ₹175 crore purchase of Indiabulls AMC’s mutual fund business in May 2023.

Founded in 2016 by Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, Groww began with the aim of making investing simpler and more accessible. The company relocated its parent entity from Delaware to India two years ago, making Billionbrains Garage Ventures its new holding firm.

Groww has 100 million cumulative downloads as of 30 June, per its draft red herring prospectus. The firm commands a 26.3% market share among retail investors, with 12.6 million active NSE clients, ahead of Angel One's 15.2% and Zerodha's 15.6%. In FY25, its profit surged over threefold to ₹1,819 crore as revenue climbed 31% to ₹4,056 crore, driven by increase in its average revenue per user, addition of new users and diversification into newer segments.