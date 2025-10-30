Early Groww investors are sitting on multi-fold gains. Here’s how much each stands to make.
Early investors in Groww, including Peak XV, Tiger Global and Y Combinator, are set for multi-fold returns as the $7 billion fintech gears up for its IPO next month.
MUMBAI : Online stockbroking platform Groww’s public debut next month could hand its early backers some of the most lucrative venture exits in Indian fintech, according to a Mint analysis. The Bengaluru-based firm, now India’s largest online broker by active retail users, is set to launch a ₹6,632-crore initial public offering that values it at about $7 billion ( ₹62,000 crore).