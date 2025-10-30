Groww has set a price band of ₹95-100 per share (face value ₹2), broadly in line with the valuation it commanded during its Series F round led by Singapore’s GIC in July. The issue, open for subscription from 4-7 November, comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of up to 557.23 million shares by existing investors. Kotak Investment Banking, JP Morgan, Citi, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal are the lead bookrunners.