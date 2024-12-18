Companies
After a year-long pause, GSV Ventures looks to invest in Indian edtechs in 2025
SummaryThe venture capital firm is in the later stages of inking two deals, with one in the Indian edtech space slated to be announced for 2025.
MUMBAI : After staying away from Indian edtech startups for a year, GSV Ventures is warming up to the Indian market again, according to Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of the US-based venture capital firm.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more