Conversational messaging startup, Gupshup , which recently reached a $1.4 billion valuation following a $100 million fund raise from Tiger Global in April, is betting big on bot-led conversational commerce and is running pilots for its IP messaging (or real-time messaging platform) called GIP.

The company will use the funds to scale its go-to-market initiatives around business-to-consumer communications (B2C) worldwide and double down on its product presence across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. The recent funding for the startup came 10 years after the company raised its Series E round worth $10 million in 2011.

Gupshup co-founder and chief executive, Beerud Sheth defined GIP, or Gupshup IP, as a digital storefront, through which customers could discover products listed by several brands, restaurants or small businesses, with the ability to order, pay and track these orders on one messaging interface. This saves users from downloading multiple apps to access services of different businesses, as GIP aims to become a single-entry point for all user-led communications for consumer brands.

GIP aims to consolidate the entire customer journey on one messaging interface, from allowing businesses to offer deals to new customers leading to sales and transactions, and acting as a single platform for redressal for existing customers, Sheth explained.

“India is a price sensitive ecosystem and businesses sell at thin margins. Hence, the first place they cut expenses is support [...] If they spend a lot on support, product prices go up, but now with new conversational technology they can offer great support and sell in a cost effective way," Sheth said in an interview with Mint.

However, Gupshup’s has been a journey of many pivots.

It was founded in 2005, as Webaroo, by Sheth and Rakesh Mathur, with its first product being a group messaging service and social network for SMS. The service was called SMS Gupshup and had close to 70 million users at its peak. However, monetary constraints and regulatory challenges forced the company to pivot to enterprise messaging in 2011.

Today, Gupshup provides its application programming interface (API) to businesses for customer engagement across more than 30 communication channels, especially SMS. The company provides tools to businesses to help them build chatbots, acquire omni-channel inbox capabilities, conversational AI, and provides client-side software to manage communications.

Gupshup’s API enables more than 100,000 developers and businesses to build messaging and conversational experiences delivering over 6 billion messages per month.

A predominant part of Gupshup’s revenues continues to come from providing messaging tools to businesses. It charges on the volumes of messages a business sends, using its platform, across different messaging channels. The company claims to exit 2020 with an annual revenue run rate of $150 million and believes its topline will grow at 50% year-on-year.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.