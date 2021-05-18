Gupshup eyes conversational commerce

Gupshup co-founder and chief executive, Beerud Sheth defined GIP, or Gupshup IP, as a digital storefront, through which customers could discover products listed by several brands, restaurants or small businesses, with the ability to order, pay and track these orders on one messaging interface. This saves users from downloading multiple apps to access services of different businesses, as GIP aims to become a single-entry point for all user-led communications for consumer brands.