Gupshup to buy cloud telephony firm Knowlarity, Sequoia to stay invested

Knowlarity﻿ was founded by Ambarish Gupta and Pallav Pandey in 2009. The founders set up the company’s first office in Gurugram in 2009 but decided to move headquarters to Singapore in 2013. Pandey left the company in early 2013 to start a new venture. In 2018, Gupta also left and former Tata Teleservices executive Yatish Mehrotra was appointed as the company’s new CEO.