Gurugram coffee startup crosses ₹1 crore in first-month revenue, plans 100+ stores by 2027

Gurugram-based clean-label beverage brand SORRY SUGAR is an emerging start-up in the coffee market. Launched in early 2026, the brand has crossed ₹1 crore in revenue in its first month of operations. It is now targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than ₹60 crore by the end of the financial year as it looks to expand its presence across India.

Coffee start-up generates ₹ 1 crore in revenue The start-up currently operates three offline stores across Delhi and Gurgaon. It raised $1 million in its first seed funding round, led by the Dhanuka family and Amishi London. The company plans to use the capital to expand its online and offline presence.

The brand offers coffee premixes with zero added sugar. Its portfolio includes monk fruit-sweetened beverages and convenient premixes. Reportedly, the company is gearing up to enter the dessert category, starting with zero-added-sugar gelatos.

Co-founder on inspiration behind the label Talking to LiveMint, co-founder Kunal Verma said, “We are not just a coffee brand. We are building a new-age consumer brand for a generation that refuses to choose between health and taste."

He said he believes in the “kill the sugar, not the sweetness” formula.

The co-founder explained that the brand was built around changing consumer consumption habits, as people are increasingly conscious of what they consume without compromising on taste.

The brand initially focused on convenient, travel-friendly premixes designed for consumers looking for an easy sugar-free beverage on the go.

Initial response The company said its more than ₹1 crore in first-month revenue has validated its proposition of combining taste with a zero-added-sugar format.

“The response validated a simple belief that this is the change today’s generation was waiting for. Consumers want to make healthier choices, but not at the cost of taste. Our brand brings the two together – and the early traction shows how strongly that proposition has resonated,” the co-founder said.

Offline, online expansion plans The brand is operating on a D2C-first approach. While its physical stores are offering consumers an opportunity to experience the products, the products are also available for online purchases. The company is also present across quick-commerce and other online channels.

The brand has plans to scale its offline footprint significantly by the end of next year.

“We are a D2C-first brand, with offline stores designed to let consumers experience SORRY SUGAR beyond the product. With demand already coming from across India, we plan to scale our offline quickly as well, targeting 100+ stores by the end of 2027, with a strong presence across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore,” the co-founder revealed.

“However, our core focus will remain premixes and online commerce. We see offline and online working together,” the co-founder added.

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Retail and quick commerce The company is looking to strengthen its presence across digital commerce and eventually expand into modern and general trade.

When asked about it, Verma said, "Our brand is already live across quick commerce and other online channels, making the brand accessible well beyond our cafes,” the co-founder said.

“Our immediate focus is to scale our own stores and D2C presence, followed by a gradual expansion into modern trade and general trade. The larger vision is simple: to make SORRY SUGAR available wherever our consumers choose to shop."

Why only monk fruit According to the company, product development has been its key focus. The premixes resulted from four years of research and development into their formulations. According to the co-founder, one of the biggest challenges was developing a monk fruit-based formulation that could deliver the same taste and texture of conventional beverages.

“What truly differentiates our product is the four years of R&D behind the product. The biggest challenge was cracking the right taste with Monk Fruit, and we spent years perfecting the taste, texture and overall experience before bringing it to market,” explained Verma.

The co-founder differentiated the company's approach from other sugar-free beverages that may use alternatives such as honey, jaggery or stevia.

“A lot of better-for-you products today either rely on alternatives like honey or jaggery, which still contain sugars, or sweeteners like stevia, which is very harmful for the body. We chose Monk Fruit and spent years working on the formulation because we wanted to deliver the sweetness consumers love, without added sugar and without compromising on taste,” he claimed.