LocalHost was started by three friends, Kei Hayashi, Suhas Sumukh and Hardeep Gambhir, who met over messaging platform Discord three years ago. What started as a Discord server for people with an interest in tech has now evolved into a hacker house across different countries, including Romania, Japan and France. “We started with cohorts of just five people and have now expanded to 15," said Sumukh, who turned 18 earlier this year. He sold his first venture during the Covid pandemic, when he was 15.