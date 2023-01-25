Happiest Minds makes ₹111 cr acquisition2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:16 PM IST
As part of the transaction, Happiest Minds will absorb more than 400 employees of SMI, based in offshore locations.
NEW DELHI : Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Madurai-based IT services firm Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI). The deal comprised upfront and deferred equity payments totalling ₹111 crore.
