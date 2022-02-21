Happilo raises $25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity

“Partnering with MOPE will help accelerate our growth plans and significantly scale the business from current levels. Their prior experience of investing and working with category leaders within the food and beverages segment will add significant value. The investment would be used for significant product expansion across healthy snacking categories, acquisition of synergistic food brands, brand building, capacity expansion and deepening the distribution infrastructure. This will help us serve our customers better and help us achieve our ₹2,000 crore revenue target in the next 4 years," said Vikas Nahar, promoter and CEO of Happilo.