Harsha Bhogle picks up stake in online gaming platform Fantasy Akhada

NEW DELHI : Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has invested an undisclosed amount in Fantasy Akhada, the fantasy sports platform said Friday. Bhogle will also be the face of the Gurgram-based startup for the next two years.

Founded by Amit Purohit in January 2020, the company has so far raised over $175,000 through angel investors.

Fantasy Akhada aims to drive the critical metrics aggressively on the back of IPL 2020 over the next quarter.

Fantasy Akhada is an online gaming platform which offers a virtual gaming experience of cricket and football. it will soon extend its offering to basketball also. The platform allows participants to create their own imaginary teams and play a league or a match.

Amit Purohit, founder, Fantasy Akhada said, “When we decided to look for a brand icon for Fantasy Akhada, we aimed at having someone who has an immensely powerful brand image in the minds of the Indian cricket fans. This is a long-term partnership wherein apart from being the face of the brand, he will also guide us in this journey thanks to his vast experience and in-depth knowledge in the world of sports, especially cricket."

