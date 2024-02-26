Have Paytm and Byju's debacles dented Indian startups' prospects? Experts weigh in
Amid the uncertainty, Mint asked industry stakeholders to explore the impact of these setbacks and share insights on the future trajectory of the start-up space in India.
The recent challenges faced by high-profile start-ups, Paytm and Byju's, have sparked discussions on the evolution of the start-up and entrepreneurship landscape in India. Touted as the beacons of India's burgeoning unicorn ecosystem, the seeming crash of mighty multi-billion dollar Byju's and Paytm Payments Bank has shaken the edtech and fintech start-up spaces in particular.