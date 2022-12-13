He built a global fashion brand—before he passed his college finals
He Built a Global Fashion Brand—Before He Passed His College Finals
BY JACOB GALLAGHER | UPDATED DEC 13, 2022 08:01 AM EST
Kendrick Lamar and Joe Jonas have worn Karu Research, designer Kartik Kumra’s clothing brand. It’s carried at 11 stores worldwide, including Mr Porter and Ssense. This year, it’s on track to hit upward of $900,000 in revenue, up from $300,000 a year ago.
But first, Mr. Kumra had to pass his finals.
“I’ve got two papers due next week and one exam," said the 22-year-old Delhi native, who was days away from finishing a degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania on the December afternoon that we spoke. (He graduated on Monday.)
“I’ve been ready to be done since this took off," said Mr. Kartik, his backpack leaning against his chair.
In the time that it takes some college students to pick a major, Mr. Kumra has fleshed out an impressive fashion business. (And an actual company, at that, not some theoretical case study.) In March, he’ll release his first “real collection," with a production size of around 2,300 total pieces, and double his wholesale business to 22 stores.
Not bad for a company birthed out of pandemic boredom.
Just two years ago, back home at the height of India’s Covid lockdowns, Mr. Kumra was weighing whether to do a virtual internship at night from his childhood home. The nocturnal work would have been dull for the young student, who admitted that economics isn’t really a passion. “I was just doing it because that’s what I was supposed to do," he said.
What he preferred to do was start a clothing brand.
Clothing, much more than economics, had long captured Mr. Kumra’s attention. As a teenager, he collected and resold sneakers and gear from the hallowed New York streetwear brand Supreme for profit. “I feel like every 19-25 year old has the same entry point [in fashion], which is Supreme," he said. From there, his horizons expanded toward capital-F fashion—luxury brands that manipulate patterns and silhouettes in runway show after runway show. He has a particular affinity for Dries Van Noten, a Belgian designer admired for his color sense and use of florid patterns.
Mr. Kumra didn’t drive, so at first, his mother ferried him around the Indian countryside, cold-calling dyers and embroiderers that he found through largely through expos organized by India’s craft council. His parents work in the corporate world and didn’t have fashion contacts. Mr. Kumra said he still owns the entirety of his brand, though his mother continues to work with him.
“If I liked a particular technique or style, I’d travel to their region and connect with the local artisans," he said. Still, it took some convincing to get the artisans to take him seriously. Mr. Kumra said he visited one printmaker eight times before he agreed to work with him: “You have to be a certain way with him, very respectful."
Mr. Kumra’s patience paid off in his collections, which channel craft works to brilliant ends.
Karu Research’s standouts include a $470 hand-knit rugby shirt stitched together from earth-toned patches, a $470 silk shirt with a hand-blocked paisley motif and that $330 hand-knit sage green cardigan with peace signs running along the hemline, which Mr. Lamar made a top seller.
“It’s the workmanship behind it that I really value," said Jacob Skoglund, 27, a New Yorker who has purchased six items from Karu Research. His favorite is a dyed red shirt with frills. “There was just something about the patterns that just drew me in, whereas they didn’t feel cheesy in any way, like, it felt original." Many Karu Research fabrics are proprietary to the company, Mr. Kumra said.
Handling his network of factories while working toward a degree has added to Mr. Kumra’s heavy collegiate workload. At first, he was balancing virtual classes at night during Philadelphian days, sleeping from about 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and connecting with his manufacturers after that. His schedule didn’t get much easier when in-person classes resumed and he went back to Penn’s campus. That required waking up for remote 5 a.m. factory check-ins and then more calls late into the night.
With homework on top of that, sleep was scarce. And the brand’s popularity rose faster than he ever expected. At first, Mr. Kumra was just posting images on Instagram and sending out products to a few choice people before he signed with clothing agency DMSR. Soon, buyers from stores around the world were showing an interest in the brand.
While Mr. Kumra’s initial plan was to sell no more than $40,000 worth of orders (“I’m like, this is a hobby while in college"), those plans went out the window when more than 10 stores placed orders of his line.
But didn’t he fall behind in Statistics while filling orders of the hand-knit cardigan that Mr. Lamar wore? “My GPA has actually gone up since I started this," he said, though he conceded that he may have stacked his course load with easier classes after founding Karu.
Though many fast-rising independent fashion brands, including 18 East and Story MFG, produce clothes in India, a point of difference for Mr. Kumra—and something he takes pride in—is that he is actually from India.
“From a storytelling and authenticity perspective, I think our timing worked out really well," he said.
Thus far, the brand hasn’t found a foothold in Mr. Kumra’s home country; not a single Indian store stocks his brand. For the most part, attention in the Indian fashion industry falls on wedding designers, he said, and he doesn’t see many peers in the casual, crafty space. His Indian friends think his brand “is some weird loser project," he said. It wasn’t until he got into the British retailer Selfridges that many began to respect what he was doing.
The young South Asian community in America, meanwhile, has embraced his designs. Mr. Kumra said that South Asian customers have come from as far as North Carolina to buy stuff at his pop-ups in New York, where he also sells one-off quilted jackets with zigzagging embroidery and prismatic dyes.
“I’m Indian, so just to see someone in and around my age take a leap and start something is pretty cool," said Arman Duggal, 25, who plans to start a cafe in Toronto. While he said he is not a clothing enthusiast by any means, he recently purchased a green quilted vest from Karu—he particularly savored that the vest’s materials hailed from Jaipur, not far from where his dad is from.
Back at Penn, Mr. Kumra’s peers are usually more concerned with how he can scale the company than weave a sweater.
“They try to Sean Parker me," he said, referring to the Napster founder who became Facebook‘s president memorably portrayed by Justin Timberlake in “The Social Network." “There’s a lot of banker talk—a lot of ‘how much are you making?!’"