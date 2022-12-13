He built a global fashion brand—before he passed his college finals

Clothing, much more than economics, had long captured Mr. Kumra’s attention. As a teenager, he collected and resold sneakers and gear from the hallowed New York streetwear brand Supreme for profit. “I feel like every 19-25 year old has the same entry point [in fashion], which is Supreme," he said. From there, his horizons expanded toward capital-F fashion—luxury brands that manipulate patterns and silhouettes in runway show after runway show. He has a particular affinity for Dries Van Noten, a Belgian designer admired for his color sense and use of florid patterns.