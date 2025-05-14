He revolutionized travel. Can Airbnb’s founder redesign your entire life?
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 16 min read 14 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryBrian Chesky is hoping to take the company to new heights with a major rebrand. “Basically,” he says, “it’s the Airbnb of anything.”
FEW IDEAS in the history of tech have ever been as peculiar and become as popular as Airbnb. The company is based on such a profoundly weird concept that anyone who uses it tends to remember the first time they paid to sleep in a stranger’s bed—including one person who rented someone else’s house right after leaving the White House.
