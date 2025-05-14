He revolutionized travel. Can Airbnb’s founder redesign your entire life?

The coup at OpenAI turned out to be a crucial moment in Airbnb history, too. In the immediate aftermath, Chesky was at home by himself over Thanksgiving. “I’ve got all this pent-up energy," he remembers. “I basically open my laptop and I write, like, 10,000 words of where Airbnb is going." That feverish document became the road map for the expansion beyond homes into services and experiences—and nine more categories that will be rolling out in the next few years, Chesky says. Before he decided to rewrite the app and rebuild the entire company, he first had to decide whether it would all be worth it. He says he subjects his own ideas to greater scrutiny to “make sure I’m not buying into my own hyper-delusion," asking himself: Is this truly something that people want?