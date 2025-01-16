Companies
Heads Up For Tails starts fresh talks to raise $40 mn from new and existing backers as pet care sector thrives
SummaryThe pet care sector has attracted significant investor interest as more people began to adopt pets after covid in India to satisfy their need for some kind of companionship.
Bengaluru: Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has started talks to raise $40 million from new and existing investors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint, underscoring the growth potential of the pet care sector.
