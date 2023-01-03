Heads Up For Tails taps existing investors1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:09 PM IST
The company is raising nearly $10 million-$15 million ( ₹83 crore- ₹124 crore) from two of its existing investors.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Precious Pet Services Pvt. Ltd, which runs pet products and care portal Heads Up For Tails, is raising an internal round of funding after a proposed deal to secure a large cheque from an alternative investment firm fell through, two people aware of the talks said.