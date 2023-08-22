New Delhi: Kenko Health, a health financing startup, announced a strategic partnership with Tata 1mg to make healthcare accessible and affordable for people across India, ensuring faster and seamless healthcare delivery services, the company said in a statement here today.

Through this partnership, Kenko Health will extend its reach and cater to its customers by offering a range of essential medical products, wellness items, and cutting-edge healthcare devices from Shoho - The Kenko Store, the company added.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Tata 1mg, which marks a significant step towards our vision of making healthcare more accessible to all... Both Kenko and Tata 1mg are not just shaping the future of healthcare financing but also fostering a healthier and happier society, where essential healthcare products are readily available to everyone," Nikhil Behera, head - business operations, Kenko Health said.

Kenko plans to leverage Tata 1mg’s vast supply chain that covers more than 20,000 postal codes. Through this Kenko will ensure efficient and timely delivery, to provide a highly satisfying experience for its customers.

About the collaboration, Ambareesh Mandelia, SVP and Head of Corporate Health & Wellness, Tata 1mg, added, “By leveraging the strengths and USPs of both companies, we aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and overall well-being for millions of individuals and families alike. We believe this partnership holds great potential in bringing positive changes in the healthcare space and promoting the idea of a healthier and happier nation, where quality healthcare is a right for all."

Kenko Health is a health financing startup that provides comprehensive health plans. It is working with industry players to create sustainable financing models for the $250-bn + OPD market, which is untapped, virgin, and completely overlooked by traditional insurance companies. ﻿Kenko Health, in February 2023 raised $12 million as a part of its Series A round led by Peak XV Partners (then Sequoia Capital India).