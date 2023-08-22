Health financing startup Kenko signs partnership with Tata 1mg1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Through this partnership, Kenko Health will extend its reach and cater to its customers by offering a range of essential medical products,
New Delhi: Kenko Health, a health financing startup, announced a strategic partnership with Tata 1mg to make healthcare accessible and affordable for people across India, ensuring faster and seamless healthcare delivery services, the company said in a statement here today.