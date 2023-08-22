Health financing startup Kenko signs partnership with Tata 1mg

New Delhi: Kenko Health, a health financing startup, announced a strategic partnership with Tata 1mg to make healthcare accessible and affordable for people across India, ensuring faster and seamless healthcare delivery services, the company said in a statement here today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through this partnership, Kenko Health will extend its reach and cater to its customers by offering a range of essential medical products, wellness items, and cutting-edge healthcare devices from Shoho - The Kenko Store, the company added.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Tata 1mg, which marks a significant step towards our vision of making healthcare more accessible to all... Both Kenko and Tata 1mg are not just shaping the future of healthcare financing but also fostering a healthier and happier society, where essential healthcare products are readily available to everyone," Nikhil Behera, head - business operations, Kenko Health said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kenko plans to leverage Tata 1mg’s vast supply chain that covers more than 20,000 postal codes. Through this Kenko will ensure efficient and timely delivery, to provide a highly satisfying experience for its customers.

About the collaboration, Ambareesh Mandelia, SVP and Head of Corporate Health & Wellness, Tata 1mg, added, “By leveraging the strengths and USPs of both companies, we aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and overall well-being for millions of individuals and families alike. We believe this partnership holds great potential in bringing positive changes in the healthcare space and promoting the idea of a healthier and happier nation, where quality healthcare is a right for all."