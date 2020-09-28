Health, fitness apps eye expansion post covid

NEW DELHI: Health and fitness apps such as HealthifyMe, Fittr and Fitternity have seen a surge in user traffic, engagement and retention as people took to online fitness regimes and workout programmes in recent months following the pandemic.

These startups have acquired more customers, forayed into related health services such as corporate wellness programmes and mental health packages and are now eyeing overseas markets.

Eight-year old HealthifyMe that offers coach-based and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based nutrition plans, is tapping into the health-conscious markets of Singapore, Malaysia and other south-east Asian countries amid changing needs and lifestyles influenced by the pandemic. The company has seen massive tailwinds and claims to be doubling its revenue every seven months.

“Covid has been a powerful factor along with our AI-based smartplans which we launched 12 months back and is driving a huge percentage of revenue," said Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe.

Incubated by Microsoft Accelerator, HealthifyMe has more than 17 million users in 300 cities with over 500 coaches. The startup saw its growth rate spike in the last 7 months with monthly revenue touching ₹10 crore, with a run rate of $16 million and paid subscribers tripling as compared to last year, said Vashisht, adding that 70% of his customers come from non-metros and are in the 25-55 year age bracket.

HealthifyMe offers three kinds of fitness plans including free basic plan, coach-based plan with a personal nutritionist and trainer, customized fitness plan and online consultation and its smart plan powered by its AI-assistant, Ria. So far, Ria has served over 40 million meals digitally to 1,20,000 Smart Plan users.

Pune-based online fitness community Fittr, backed by film actor Suneil Shetty, has seen a 30% month-on-month growth in terms of revenue.

“The Fittr App has been downloaded over 6,50,000 times, our monthly active users have increased by over 70%, while the community has grown 100k," says Sonal Singh, co-Founder and director, FITTR.

Singh said besides conducting free home workout sessions both on Facebook and on the Fittr app, they have created special 1-on-1 personal training packages for those who want personalised attention. About 30% of their user base is global, spread across the US, the UK, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

Similarly, Mumbai-based Fitternity, that enables bookings across 12,000 fitness centres and facilities, went digital with gyms shutting down. It also launched virtual interactive sessions and a video on demand service called fitTV.

“Over the past few months, our new users and customer acquisition grew by 150%, with over 50,000 new users... we witnessed a substantial spike in the demand for corporate wellness services with a 300% increase in inbound enquiries with a doubling conversion rate to onboard corporates for their well-being program," said Jayam Vora, co-founder and COO, Fitternity.

Fitternity works with companies including Adobe, Indigo Airlines, Tata Starbucks, Amazon, Accenture , Ernst & Young and believes that MNCs are going to heavily invest into fitness services, post-covid and have thus created a corporate membership plan that will enable employees’ access to 12,000+ gyms, fitness studios and virtual classes spread across 30 plus cities in India.

Vora believes fitness service apps and platforms have adapted to this dynamic situation by introducing a hybrid business model which is a combination of physical fitness facilities and virtual fitness sessions. This has helped in reaching out to a wider user audience.

"Reversing lifestyle diseases like BP and diabetes through tailored diet plans and workouts is top of mind for users today, especially post covid," added Vashisht.

