Healthcare fintech SaveIN to scale its partnership matrix to 15K

New Delhi: Healthcare fintech startup SaveIN plans to expand its matrix of partnership to 15,000 to grow its ecosystem. SaveIN counts several national and regional healthcare players among its partners, including VLCC, Kolors, toothsi, Orthosquare, Partha Dental, Berkowits and Madhavbaug, the company said.

The firm has thousands of healthcare practitioners in its network helping it deliver a hyper-local experience in healthcare. It has built a check-out finance platform for private healthcare practitioners allowing them to split medical expenses of procedures into instant 0% cost EMIs.

“Healthcare and finance are arguably the biggest opportunities in India over the next decade and we at SaveIN are determined to disrupt age old practices in delivery of private care with an aim to make Indians live healthier and better lives", said Jitin Bhasin, founder & CEO, SaveIN.

Healthcare roviders who are vetted before being onboarded to the SaveIN network.

Having assessed over one lakh customer applications of loan value exceeding ₹300 crore, the company has created a unique SaveIN scoring methodology which is used to underwrite healthcare practices and customers specifically for healthcare finance based on a variety of factors including demographic, treatment data, location intelligence, practice history, conventional credit bureau data and alternate data.

“We have deployed a machine learning based model for helping our lending partners assess risk while delivering seamless finance. This is unique to us, and our internal scoring mechanism is behaving much better for predicting risk when compared to only conventional credit bureau-based underwriting. The more customers we cover, the smarter our risk decisioning capabilities will become. It is an area of immense focus for us right from day one", said Bhasin.