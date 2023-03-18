Healthcare fintech SaveIN to scale its partnership matrix to 15K

Healthcare fintech SaveIN to scale its partnership matrix to 15K1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The firm has thousands of healthcare practitioners in its network helping it deliver a hyper-local experience in healthcare. It has built a check-out finance platform for private healthcare practitioners allowing them to split medical expenses of procedures into instant 0% cost EMIs
New Delhi: Healthcare fintech startup SaveIN plans to expand its matrix of partnership to 15,000 to grow its ecosystem. SaveIN counts several national and regional healthcare players among its partners, including VLCC, Kolors, toothsi, Orthosquare, Partha Dental, Berkowits and Madhavbaug, the company said.
