Healthians expands services to additional 100 cities

NEW DELHI: Healthians, a health-tech startup offering at-home diagnostic service, on Tuesday announced the launch of services in an additional 100 cities, marking its presence in over 200 cities. The move will help generate over 1,500 jobs, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, the startup said.

New hires will include pathologists, phlebotomists, runners, and lab technicians who will shoulder the responsibility of Healthians' aim to make at-home diagnostics accessible to the entire nation by 2022.

"The second wave has brought to light the importance of diagnostics at home, and we have received exponential demand across India. We have developed a robust tech enabled ecosystem for home collection, testing and reporting over the last 7 years and now we are geared up to launch our “At Home" diagnostics model in more than 100 cities soon," said Deepak Sahni, CEO and Founder, Healthians.

Experts have predicted that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit India by October, and a robust health test infrastructure is essential in managing it effectively. All healthcare tests can be booked on Healthians’ website or the app and samples are taken from home with online smart report delivery.

"We will make health testing at home accessible for over 500 million Indians and will have the largest network in the world," said Sahni.

Founded in 2013, Healthians is a technology-driven health startup delivering at-home diagnostics in India to over 14 lakh households. AI-driven and well-being-focused, Healthians offers trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and perfection in tests. The company currently has operations in over 100 cities across the country.





