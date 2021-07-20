HealthifyMe raises $75 million to deepen its international focus

“Digital health and fitness have leaped forward in the pandemic times and this space will see several unicorns in the next 2-3 years. I have been tracking HealthifyMe for a few years now. What they have achieved in India with their AI coaching solution at scale is truly pioneering. We are excited about the potential as they scale globally - specifically in North America, where 2 out 3 adults are overweight or obese," said Vinod Khosla, founding partner at Khosla Ventures.

