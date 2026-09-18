HealthKart weighs $300-400 million IPO as nutrition market gains momentum

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 10:37 AM IST
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Amid rising health consciousness and a booming supplements market, HealthKart plans an IPO to secure significant funding.(Pixabay)
Summary
The nutrition and supplements platform has begun early discussions with stakeholders and intermediaries and could combine a fresh capital raise with a secondary share sale by existing investors.

HealthKart, a fitness supplement brand, is considering an initial public offering to raise as much as $300-400 million (about 2800-3,800 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.

“The company has begun early discussions with stakeholders and intermediaries to kickstart the process,” one of the people cited above said, adding that formal pitches are expected to happen over the next quarter. “It will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and a secondary share sale by some existing investors,” the second person said.

If it goes as planned and market conditions sustain, HealthKart will aim to list on the exchanges by the end of next year. All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

HealthKart’s IPO preparations come amid a pickup in listing activity among Indian technology and consumer businesses, with public-market investors placing greater emphasis on positive unit economics and operating discipline alongside revenue growth.

HealthKart did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Public market fundraising set to hit record ₹6.5 trillion in FY27: Motilal Oswal

Market momentum

Broadly, India’s nutrition and supplements market is gaining momentum as rising health awareness and wider online access drive demand for protein, vitamins and wellness products.

HealthKart's top direct competitors in the online health, fitness and nutritional supplement market include Nutrabay, Hyugalife and HealthyHey, as per online reports.

HealthKart is among the largest players in the segment but other recent transactions include Fast&Up’s 300 crore fundraise from Elev8 Venture Partners and HyugaLife’s 100 crore fundraise from IvyCap Ventures. Smaller rounds include Earthful Supplements’ 26 crore from Fireside Ventures and V3 Ventures and Ace Blend’s $3.3 million round led by Fireside Ventures.

Brand portfolio

Founded in 2011 by Sameer Maheshwari, HealthKart is a nutrition platform operating digital-first brands including MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals and Gritzo across segments such as proteins, dietary supplements and kids nutrition. The company has over 200 offline stores in more than 90 cities.

In 2024, the company executed a $153 million secondary funding round led by investors ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates, as well as a buyback of employee stock options worth 55 crore.

Others such as Neo Group and existing investor A91 Partners also participated in the round at a valuation of about $500 million. In a secondary funding round, investors acquire a stake in a company from other investors and no fresh capital is raised.

HealthKart’s other past and current backers include Temasek, A91 Partners, Sofina, Kae Capital, Peak XV and Sharrp Ventures.

Also Read | Beyond the ‘avocado consumer’: Behind the rise of Oziva

Bright Lifecare Private Limited, which operates the Healthkart brand, reported an operating income of 1,312.61 crore in FY25 from 1,021.03 crore, a year earlier. Its profits widened to 119.98 crore from 36.66 crore in FY24, according to data sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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