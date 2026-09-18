HealthKart weighs $300-400 million IPO as nutrition market gains momentum

HealthKart, a fitness supplement brand, is considering an initial public offering to raise as much as $300-400 million (about ₹2800-3,800 crore), three people familiar with the matter said.
“The company has begun early discussions with stakeholders and intermediaries to kickstart the process,” one of the people cited above said, adding that formal pitches are expected to happen over the next quarter. “It will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and a secondary share sale by some existing investors,” the second person said.