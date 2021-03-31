New Delhi: Health-tech start-up HealthPlix Technologies has raised $13.5 million as part of its ongoing Series B funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors JSW Ventures, Kalaari and Chiratae.

The startup plans to grow five times by expanding the doctor base in existing geographies, adding new towns and medicine specialties and bolstering its team and product, it said in a statement.

Founded by Sandeep Gudibanda, Raghuraj Sunder Raju, and Prasad Basavaraj, Bengaluru-based Healthplix helps doctors digitise clinical operations and clinical treatment methodologies. It provides electronic medical record (EMR) software to medical practitioners, assisting them with clinical decision support, generating e-prescriptions and digitally managing the operations of their clinics.

“We are doubling down our efforts to help doctors provide in-person or remote consultation to their patients using the same digital platform seamlessly. Doctors using HealthPlix save time and get a unified view of their patient’s disease journey which aids their treatment decisions. These benefits have made HealthPlix the trusted choice among doctors," said Raghuraj Sunder Raju, co-founder, HealthPlix.

While the pandemic has boosted healthtech start-ups, most of them are primarily focused on patients or health administrators and limited to areas such as appointment management or drug delivery. Healthplix addresses doctors who form the core of healthcare delivery and its platform makes it easier for them to speed-up their practices, maintain patient records, offer remote consults and improve patient outcomes. HealthPlix’s platform allows doctors to interact with patients, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical/equipment manufacturers and insurers seamlessly.

“Doctors are at the core of healthcare delivery, and at the core of a doctor’s day is his interaction with the patient. This interaction is the moment of truth, where $88 billion of annual healthcare spend is decided. And in this moment of truth, the only solution that doctors turn to for assistance is HealthPlix," said Sandeep Gudibanda, co-Founder & CEO of HealthPlix.

HealthPlix claims to have served more than 12 million unique patients, including 10% of all diabetic and cardiac patients in India and has supported 60,000 plus consultations daily across 15 specialties.

“What sets HealthPlix apart is its doctor-first B2B approach. The impact is very clear -- improved health outcomes for patients, better practices for doctors, 10x better Insights for pharma and medical device companies and superior underwriting capability for insurers," said Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner at Lightspeed and a former physician.

Growing at 10% month-on-month, more than $1.1 billion of prescription and diagnostic spend originates on HealthPlix annually, according to the company.

