BENGALURU: Healthtech startup HealthPlix Technologies has raised $6 million as a part of its Series B round, led by JSW Ventures. Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital also participated in the round.

With this, the total equity funding raised by the startup stands at $10 million.

Founded in 2016 by Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Prasad Basavaraj, and Sandeep Gudibanda, HealthPlix Technologies helps doctors in digitising clinical operations and clinical treatment methodologies.

A B2B2C solution provider, HealthPlix provides Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software to medical practitioners, assisting them with - clinical decision support (CDS), generating e-prescriptions and digitally managing the operations of their clinics.

“We have been helping thousands of doctors in India to elevate their clinical practice to truly an evidence based treatment methodology using HealthPlix EMR and now we believe that we can use Real World Evidence (RWE) Platform to assess efficacy of various treatments being deployed and thus contribute our bit in the research of much needed COVID treatment," said Sandeep Gudibanda, co-founder and CEO of HealthPlix Technologies.

HealthPlix also has a consumer mobile app which enables patients to avail video consultations with highly qualified specialist and super specialist doctors. The company currently claims to assist with more than 50,000 consultations on a daily basis across 12 medical specialties, in more than 180 cities across India.

In recent months, telemedicine or online doctor consultation platforms including Practo, 1mg Technologies, Mfine have witnessed a multi-fold growth during the covid-19-led lockdown, as more doctors rush to leverage the internet to provide consultations.

Healthcare startups are witnessing a surge in demand with doctors and patients logging in on their platforms to undertake online consultations.

With patients unable to visit doctors and clinics physically during the covid-19 pandemic, HealthPlix has also on-boarded an additional 15,000 doctors to offer video consultations to their own patients.

"...We believe that HealthPlix is uniquely positioned to take advantage of strong tailwinds that the Indian healthcare industry is experiencing in terms of increased medical information capture, interoperability, and automation," said Gaurav Sachdeva, managing partner of JSW Ventures.

HealthPlix is also exploring collaborations with state governments to bring covid-19 disease information on a single platform and assess outcomes of various treatments.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated