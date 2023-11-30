Hello User
Health-tech startup Zyla raises $4 mn in Series A led by Exfinity Ventures

Arti Singh

  • Zyla said it will use the fresh funds to accelerate growth across its three key verticals of insurance, corporates and big pharma

In July last year, Zyla had raised $1 million as part of its pre-series A round led by clutch of angel investors.

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based health-tech startup Zyla Health has raised $4 million in its Series A funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Sony Innovation Fund, Venture Catalysts, and Aureolis led by Paula Mariwala.

Zyla said it will use the fresh funds to accelerate growth across its three key verticals of insurance, corporates and big pharma, as well as product integrations across the healthcare ecosystem for scale.

In July last year, the care management platform had raised $1 million as part of its pre-series A round led by clutch of angel investors. The firm counts Kae Capital, Secocha Ventures, Canara Bank Ventures and Seeders among its institutional investors.

The company offers a platform to power personalized care for chronic patients, supported by their in-house care team. The platform integrates across the ecosystem via APIs for scale, be it client data lakes, diagnostic vendors or smart devices.

Over the last year, the company has added new clients, including Max Life Insurance, HDFC Ergo, Pfizer, Zydus, IBM, DHL, Godrej, GEP and others. Zyla claims it improves the health condition of high-risk individuals to reduce claims of insurance firms, reduce insurance premiums for corporates, and improve medication outcomes as well as adherence for pharmaceutical drug users.

“It is a very exciting time at Zyla, we have witnessed 300% year-on-year growth and 100% retention of our key B2B accounts in the last one year. With a fantastic leadership team by our side and the new fuel for growth, we are ready to truly revolutionise healthcare delivery in India," said Khushboo Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Zyla Health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arti Singh

Arti Singh has been a business journalist for 15 years. Over the last five years, she has closely tracked India's fintech space and written important deep-dive stores. As deputy editor, she covers the intersection of finance and tech at Mint.
