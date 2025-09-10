Indian VC firms pivot to specialty healthtech, betting on AI and IP

Startups building hardware to rewire brain chemistry or developing stem cell therapies for people going blind—those are the sort of niche healthtech firms early-stage investors are scouting for after years of mostly betting on general healthcare-related companies.
Half of the top 10 venture capital investments in healthcare startups since 2020 were in PharmEasy, an online marketplace for medicines and diagnostics services, data from Venture Intelligence show. But in the previous 18 months, VC investments have also flowed into companies like Innovaccer, Neuberg Diagnostics, and Qure.ai.
Innovaccer, which raised $275 million in January from investors including Kaiser Permanente, Capital Group, Banner Health, and Microsoft’s venture arm M12, offers artificial intelligence-powered data analytics solutions to healthcare providers, public health systems, and the life sciences industry.
Neuberg Diagnostics raised $109 million in January from Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, which is managed by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd. The Chennai-based company is a diagnostic service provider with operations across India, the UAE, South Africa and the US.
Qure.ai, which uses AI to automate interpretation of radiology exams for early detection of lung cancer, tuberculosis and strokes, raised $65 million in May last year from Lightspeed Ventures, Kae Capital, 360 One, and others.
The reasons for this increased focus on specialised healthtech startups is two-fold.
One, while the addressable market size for such firms may be small, value-creation can be high, especially for companies with a strong intellectual property portfolio. Two, such startups could be acquired by larger pharmaceutical companies later, giving their backers healthy returns on their investments.
The fading investor interest in digital pharmacies also comes amid regulatory uncertainties. Draft rules to regulate online medicine sales are still pending, and chemist associations have been lobbying against such startups citing concerns such as “ghost prescriptions"—fake or fabricated prescriptions used to procure restricted drugs.
“I would say in the next 24-36 months we are very sharply focused on two trends—single specialty healthcare and healthcare AI startups addressing the global market," said Nithin Kaimal, partner and chief operating officer at Bessemer Venture Partners India.
Bessemer’s healthcare investments include PharmEasy, MediBuddy, an online platform offering healthcare services, and Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, a third-party administrator for health insurance.
Last month, Bessemer sold its entire investment in Medi Assist, which went public in 2024. It remains invested in PharmEasy, which has raised $688 million across nine rounds of funding and is currently valued at $456 million, according to startup data platform Tracxn. That’s a climbdown from October 2021, when PharmEasy was valued at $5.6 billion. MediBuddy, which has raised $193 million so far, was last valued at $559 million.
“From our point of view, we were early investors in companies like MediBuddy, PharmEasy. So in a sense we already have investments in that space… Both have ramped up pretty well, both are substantially scaled companies, so from our point of view we are now looking for what-next," Kaimal said.
All in on AI
A common thread among early-stage investors is their interest in employing AI for better healthcare outcomes.
Indian healthcare startups using AI have already seen some success, with a notable breakout being Qure.ai, which spun out of Fractal Analytics. The company recently launched a transcription bot called Aira as part of its strategy to become an end-to-end healthcare provider.
Early-stage investors like Bessemer, Arise Ventures, Endiya Partners, and 3one4 Capital are particularly scouting for companies using AI in healthcare services and diagnostics.
“On the enterprise side, there’s a huge opportunity to look at patient care from pre-op to post-op (pre- and post-operative care)," said Ankit Vashistha, founding and managing partner at Arise Ventures, which is looking for healthcare AI companies to invest in from its $60 million Fund III.
According to Vashistha, Arise is set to make an undisclosed follow-on investment in dental AI company Velmeni, which takes pictures of a patient’s jaws and annotates X-rays to provide insights to dentists.
The venture firm’s previous healthtech investments include Insta Health, a hospital and clinic management software platform that Practo acquired in 2015 for $12 million; Fitternity, a fitness facilities aggregator that Cult.fit acquired in 2021 for an undisclosed sum; and a medical devices company called Consure Medical.
3one4 Capital, which has invested in contactless patient monitoring system Dozee and AI-based health records app Eka.care, is evaluating startups building products and services in the healthcare and diagnostics space.
“We’re more comfortable there because of the creation of intellectual property and the combination of AI. It’s there we think that India can do interesting things, given the scale of data," said Pranav Pai, managing partner and chief investment officer at 3one4 Capital.
In healthtech, Endiya Partners has a preference for startups “that target specific non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or even obesity", said Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni, managing director. In the lifesciences space, the venture capital firm, which is investing out of its third fund, is particularly bullish on areas like stem cell and gene therapy.
To that end, Endiya has invested in Eyestem, which is developing a scalable stem cell therapy for incurable diseases, and Nkure Therapeutics, which is creating new approaches for cancer treatment, including the use of an immune cell called ‘natural killers’.
Host of hurdles
Investing in healthtech startups poses challenges similar to those with deeptech companies—the sector requires long-term patient capital, something that isn’t available in abundance in India.
Monetising direct-to-consumer healthtech has been quite challenging for Indian firms, said Pai of 3one4 Capital. The profit pool lies in catering directly to hospitals, offering specialised diagnostics or services covered under insurance.
However, India currently lags in health insurance penetration, with 70% of Indians still not covered, according to a 2025 Lancet study. This could affect business for healthtech startups offering diagnostics, AI-led screenings, or software and electronic medical record services, which are typically tied to hospitals and their patient pools.
“For pure healthtech, it would require a payer mechanism in place," said Mayur Sirdesai, co-founder and partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, referring to a system in which healthcare services are financed and paid for. He suggested a hybrid business model combining digital and physical services would work best for healthtech startups to scale up.
Healthtech startups also have to clear steep regulatory processes before they can sell their products or services to hospitals, other healthcare firms, or to the public.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, for instance, can take a while to give approvals to companies building hardware or lifesciences-based products. Marbles Health, which has built a neuro-modulation headset for brain health and training, took nearly a year to receive approvals from the regulator.
“Even with the manufacturing focus in India, I’m not sure how many smaller startups will want to go the medical device route and how many will even scale," said Lakshay Sahni, co-founder at the medical device company.
Venture funding, too, is limited for the sector.
Institutions like the Department of Biotechnology's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council offer grants up to ₹50 lakh for healthcare startups.
That’s too low, said Byrapaneni of Endiya Partners, adding that there should be mechanisms to let healthtech companies raise up to $2 million in grant money. “The government wants to dispense hundreds of grants. But sometimes volume kills quality and quantity itself may not be enough."