Indian VC firms pivot to specialty healthtech, betting on AI and IP

Last month, Bessemer sold its entire investment in Medi Assist, which went public in 2024. It remains invested in PharmEasy, which has raised $688 million across nine rounds of funding and is currently valued at $456 million, according to startup data platform Tracxn. That’s a climbdown from October 2021, when PharmEasy was valued at $5.6 billion. MediBuddy, which has raised $193 million so far, was last valued at $559 million.