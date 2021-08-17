Bengaluru: Metabolic fitness startup, Ultrahuman, on Tuesday said it has raised $17.5 million as a part of its Series B funding from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund.

Marquee founders and angel investors who also participated include Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Nexus Venture Partners’ Sandeep Singhal, CRED’s Kunal Shah, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal, among others.

The current round brings the total funds raised by Ultrahuman till date to $25 million.

According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the current round for geographical expansion and to improve its biomarker technology.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimize their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers. The Ultrahuman wearable was launched in June 2021.

“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance, " said Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal who previously founded Runnr, which later merged with Zomato and was a key acquisition for its food delivery aspirations.

"We are excited to partner with Mohit and Vatsal, founders of Ultrahuman. We believe they can transform the way people view personal wellness globally. Their thoughtfulness around UI / design and consumer experience is inspiring. We are thrilled to back what could be a pioneering biomarker-driven global healthcare business. Their dual obsessiveness around product engineering and customer experience is already showing results in terms of product market fit and retention," said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder, Falcon Edge Capital.

According to Ultrahuman, over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder, which contributes to 85% of all chronic diseases in the world.

By helping people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health, the startup helps users make informed choices.

“Mohit and team have taken their personal fitness journeys and translated them to a world class product and experience in just over a year. We expect Ultrahuman to help shape how health is proactively monitored across global audiences, “ said Karthik Reddy, founder of Blume Ventures.

