Hearing care chain Hearzap raises funding from 360 One’s healthcare and lifesciences-focused PE fund
Hearzap has 90 audiology clinics-cum-hearing experience stores across seven states and a team of 100 audiologists
Bengaluru: Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which operates hearing care chain Hearzap, has raised around $6 million ( ₹50 crore) in a funding round from 360 One Asset Management Ltd’s healthcare and lifesciences-focused private equity fund.
