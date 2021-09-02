Here are 10 Indian start-ups that could be future unicorns. Full Hurun list

The Hurun Research Institute on Thursday released the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021, a ranking of India’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, not yet listed on a public exchange. As per the report, such startups with and most likely to ‘go unicorn’ within 2 years (Gazelles) or 4 years (Cheetahs) if their worth is at least $200 million. For the eligibility to enter the Hurun Unicorn list, a start-up needs to have a valuation of ₹1,500 crore or $200 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}