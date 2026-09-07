HerSpace raises $50 million from Gray Matters Capital to expand worker housing

Salman SH
2 min read7 Sep 2026, 03:28 PM IST
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HerSpace currently has more than 950 modular beds in operation and a pipeline exceeding 10,000 beds.
Summary
The Bengaluru-based company plans to deploy the capital across southern India as manufacturers grapple with a shortage of suitable housing for industrial workers.

HerSpace Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd, which develops and operates managed accommodation for industrial workers, has received a $50 million capital commitment from existing investor Gray Matters Capital (GMC) as it expands near manufacturing clusters across southern India.

The commitment includes a fresh $40 million investment from GMC, which had invested $10 million in the Bengaluru-based company in 2025. The capital will be deployed over 30 months through a mix of debt, quasi-equity and equity, the company said on Monday.

Founded in 2023, HerSpace builds modular, managed housing for workers employed in industrial clusters. It designs and manufactures accommodation units in a factory, deploys them near manufacturing sites and manages services such as security, housekeeping, food and welfare support.

Its offerings range from dormitories for large worker populations to access-controlled residences for women and family units for supervisors and longer-tenured employees.

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HerSpace will use the capital to expand in Greater Bengaluru, Hosur, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, while also building the people and systems needed to support growth. The company did not disclose its valuation.

The business addresses a basic constraint for manufacturers: workers, particularly migrants and women, can struggle to find suitable housing near industrial sites. Long commutes and accommodation with uneven safety or compliance standards can increase transport costs for employers and affect attendance and employee retention.

HerSpace says its sites are designed to place workers closer to factories while giving employers a single operator for accommodation and related services. The company has more than 950 modular beds in operation and a pipeline of over 10,000 beds. It did not provide a timeline for adding those beds or name its customers.

“HerSpace has moved quickly from an idea to a working business with strong market demand,” Bob Pattillo, founder of HerSpace Manufacturing, said in a statement. “Our goal now is to use the capital, experience and lessons from our first projects to build a model that can scale quickly while maintaining the quality and affordability that make HerSpace valuable to workers and employers.”

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Housing gap

The investment comes as companies and policymakers increasingly focus on housing as part of the infrastructure needed to expand manufacturing.

A 2024 report on worker housing by think tank NITI Aayog had said that inadequate accommodation near industrial hubs can contribute to high employee attrition, lower productivity and an unstable workforce. It also said a lack of suitable housing can limit women’s migration for manufacturing jobs.

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About the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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