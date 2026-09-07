HerSpace raises $50 million from Gray Matters Capital to expand worker housing

HerSpace Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd, which develops and operates managed accommodation for industrial workers, has received a $50 million capital commitment from existing investor Gray Matters Capital (GMC) as it expands near manufacturing clusters across southern India.
The commitment includes a fresh $40 million investment from GMC, which had invested $10 million in the Bengaluru-based company in 2025. The capital will be deployed over 30 months through a mix of debt, quasi-equity and equity, the company said on Monday.