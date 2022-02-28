Hike introduces NFT avatars on its blockchain gaming platform

Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and chief executive of Hike, said upon the announcement, “With the Rush Avatar NFT, players will now own their digital identity in the RGU. This launch brings the Rush Gaming Universe on-chain, to build a new game economy where consumers are owners." He also added that players holding the Rush Avatar NFTs would get value added to their presence on the platform in the form of “superpowers, more personalization" and more.