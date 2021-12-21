Hike offers ether-based job referral payouts

The company announced that it is giving a total of four ether, or ETH, the crypto token of the Ethereum blockchain, which can be claimed by any user who successfully refers one of 10 candidates

NEW DELHI : Hike, which shut down its messaging service earlier this year, has announced a cryptocurrency-based job referral rewards scheme. The company announced that it is giving a total of four ether, or ETH, the crypto token of the Ethereum blockchain, which can be claimed by any user who successfully refers one of 10 candidates.

The Kavin Bharti Mittal company announced the scheme for its new initiative, Rush Gaming Universe (RGU). Hike has described the latter in a blog post as a platform for users to challenge each other in a myriad of casual games. The decentralized gaming service is being built on a blockchain platform, for which Hike is now offering ETH rewards.

The Kavin Bharti Mittal company announced the scheme for its new initiative, Rush Gaming Universe (RGU). Hike has described the latter in a blog post as a platform for users to challenge each other in a myriad of casual games. The decentralized gaming service is being built on a blockchain platform, for which Hike is now offering ETH rewards.

The rewards announced by Hike range from 0.2 ETH for a back-end gaming engineer to 1 ETH for a 'crypto game economist'. The company claims that anyone can claim the ETH rewards by referring a potential employee. Users can provide their Ethereum wallet addresses while applying and, if their referrals are successful, the payouts will be issued to the winning wallet addresses.

Till now, most cryptocurrency referral schemes are offered by token exchanges and related companies, with referral programmes run by Binance and Coinbase being among the most popular.