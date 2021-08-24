Hike raises new funds from Tinder co-founders, others

“We’re thrilled to have some of the world’s most iconic product builders and investors join us in our journey. The rapid technological evolution over the last few years has paved the way for massive disruption in social and gaming. There’s little to separate these two categories. Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out and interact in the virtual world," said Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder and CEO, Hike.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}