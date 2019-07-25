A file photo of Oyo Hotels and Homes founder Ritesh Agarwal. (Bloomberg)
A file photo of Oyo Hotels and Homes founder Ritesh Agarwal. (Bloomberg)

His 30 lakh stake in Oyo would have been worth thousands of crores today but...

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2019, 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • When entrepreneur and investor Vishal Gondal first met Ritesh Agarwal in 2011, the Oyo founder was still struggling to raise funds
  • Gondal was offered a stake in Oravel Stays, the parent company of Oyo, for just 30 lakh in 2011

NEW DELHI: In 2011, Ritesh Agarwal was struggling to raise funds to fuel his dream of running a hotel booking website like AirBnB. The Oyo founder, then a 17-year-old start-up entrepreneur, offered a 15% stake in his company for just 30 lakh.

Entrepreneur and investor Vishal Gondal was, however, not very convinced with the bold ambitions of the college dropout teenager who was just trying to start Oravel, the parent company of Oyo, with the target of making 9 lakh monthly bookings in four years and 650 crore in annual revenues.

"It was very interesting to meet this young boy with such bold ambitions. I wasn’t sure I wanted to invest in Oravel. I had my doubts on whether Indians would want to live in strangers’ homes, and the numbers he projected looked crazy big," Gondal wrote in a Mint column recently.

But there was something in Ritesh Agarwal's idea and passion that Gondal didn't want to decline the offer either. He decided to wait and watch how the company grows before investing.

Agarwal's company Oravel Stays Private Limited now runs Oyo Hotels and Homes, the world's third largest hotel chain by room count. The hospitality start-up is now valued at $10 billion, according to a latest Bloomberg report.

"Unfortunately, I completely missed the opportunity and, if I had a time machine, the only thing I would want to do is to go back in time and undo my decision," Gondal says.

Oyo now has more than 23,000 hotels across 18 countries around the world in its inventory.

Ritesh Agarwal, who will now invest $2 billion to triple his stake in Oyo, himself admits that the circumstances were different back then.

In a tweet, Agarwal said Gondal is the original start-up hero.

"As the man behind Indiagames, you're an original start-up hero. I have learned a lot from the way you do business. You may not have invested in OYO, but I certainly earned a lot from you," Agarwal said.

Gondal was then the poster boy of the Indian gaming industry and later on sold his start-up Indiagames to Walt Disney for $100 million.

He now runs GOQii, a wearable tech company with a focus on preventive healthcare.

Having learnt his lesson, Gondal now has a piece of advice for all investors - "If you meet a 17-18 year-old entrepreneur, just invest."

RELATED STORIES
Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal to triple his stake with $2 bn share buyback

2 min read . 20 Jul 2019
The company claims to have created over 300,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across India, China, US and the UK

In terms of room count, OYO is now world's third largest hotel chain

2 min read . 10 Jul 2019
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal.

Oyo’s preparing to list in next 2-3 years, eyes up to $18 billion valuation

2 min read . 08 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue